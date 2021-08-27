Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $18,826.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

