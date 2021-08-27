TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.