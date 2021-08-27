Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s share price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.23. Approximately 80,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 320,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRZ shares. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.81.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

