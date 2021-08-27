TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE:THS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

