Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Cap of $392.88 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $392.88 million and $68.51 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00763995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00099975 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

