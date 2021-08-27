Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

TSE stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 17,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

