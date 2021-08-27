TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $932.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TrueBlue by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

