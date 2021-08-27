Truist Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by Truist from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.68. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

