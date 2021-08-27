Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

BNL stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.