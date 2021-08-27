Truist Securities Increases Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $55.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,999,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,418,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

