Trustco Bank Corp N Y Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,316,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,252,866 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $412.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

