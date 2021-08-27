Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $416,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Exelon were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Exelon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

