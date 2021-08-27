Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.09. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.