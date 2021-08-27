UBS Group Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $28.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after buying an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

