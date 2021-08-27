uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%.

UCL stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.