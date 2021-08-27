UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.68

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.68 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $521.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

