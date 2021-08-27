UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.55. 3,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,235. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

