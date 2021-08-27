Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 317.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.69. 30,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,185. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

