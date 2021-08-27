Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $430.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.91.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

