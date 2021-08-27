Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.
NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.16. 79,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.20.
In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
