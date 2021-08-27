Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.16. 79,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

