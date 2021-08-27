Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,895 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 41.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 165.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

UGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.