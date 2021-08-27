Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the July 29th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

