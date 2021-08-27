UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNCRY. BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

UNCRY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 33,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

