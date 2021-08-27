Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNPRF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Monday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

