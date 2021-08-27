United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.29. 109,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.