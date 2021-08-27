United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading 3.8% Higher

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.30. 354,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 775,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02.

United Time Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.