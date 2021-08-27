Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises 2.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,893,704.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,547 shares of company stock valued at $78,623,846.

U opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.13. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

