Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $28.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

UNM opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 686,867 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

