Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Upwork were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 114.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after buying an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,051 shares of company stock worth $3,105,255. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

