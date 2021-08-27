USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
USNA stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85.
In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
