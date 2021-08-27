USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

