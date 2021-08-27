UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

