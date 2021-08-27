Vabble Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238,889.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $238,889.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00759060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

