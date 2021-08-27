VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) is NinePointTwo Capital’s 2nd Largest Position

NinePointTwo Capital grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,076 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 8.2% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NinePointTwo Capital owned 0.62% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 985,001 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,219,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 521,285 shares during the last quarter.

EMLC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 78,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

