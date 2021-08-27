Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.03

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.03 and last traded at $148.03, with a volume of 610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

