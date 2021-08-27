Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 283,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

