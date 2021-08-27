Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.09. The company had a trading volume of 232,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,806. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $425.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

