Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the July 29th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after buying an additional 481,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

