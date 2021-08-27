Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

