Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 185,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 93,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

