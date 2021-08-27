Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $86.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

