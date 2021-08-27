Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Verity Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.