Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.93

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.93 and last traded at $105.89, with a volume of 29557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

