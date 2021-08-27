Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 43.3% Lower Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $71,117.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $20.18 or 0.00041145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.09 or 0.99670380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01000210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.06413295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 808,225 coins and its circulating supply is 661,710 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

