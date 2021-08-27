VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VAT Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

