VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is an increase from VEEM’s previous final dividend of $0.002.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.30.

About VEEM

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

