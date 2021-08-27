Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.56.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

