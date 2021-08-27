Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

