Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Critical Comparison

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -95.21% -92.40% -39.51% Liberty TripAdvisor -15.20% -4.27% -2.16%

This table compares Veritone and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 10.79 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -10.95 Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 3.48 -$238.00 million N/A N/A

Veritone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Volatility and Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.06, meaning that its stock price is 706% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veritone and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.19%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences & Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book and experience activities. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

