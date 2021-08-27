Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 593 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

