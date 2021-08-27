Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,084 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $372.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $375.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.